Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $66,000 Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,751 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $15,624,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 465,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,302 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 446,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,525,000.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 107,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $31.64.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
