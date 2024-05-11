Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Grows By 413.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 78,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

