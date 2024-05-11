The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 21st

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $48.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

