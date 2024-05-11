Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 153 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 153 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $12,910.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,737.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Messano sold 112 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $9,145.92.

On Monday, March 4th, Amy Messano sold 291 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $24,828.12.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. 241,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,668. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.56, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,309.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,351 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the software’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALTR

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.