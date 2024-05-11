Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

