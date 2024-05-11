Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,229. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

