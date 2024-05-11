Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,103 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $28,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,526,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HGTY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 129,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

