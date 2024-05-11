Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,905 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,447,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,697,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

