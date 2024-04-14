TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.57.

T opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market cap of C$32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

