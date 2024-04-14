Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Featured Stories
