Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

