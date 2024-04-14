Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 57,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 57,965 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 2,078.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

