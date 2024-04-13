WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EME traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,132. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $369.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

