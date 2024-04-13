Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 825 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

