Cerity Partners LLC Has $21.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 259.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.