Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,473 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,501,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562,176 shares of company stock worth $969,065,630. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

