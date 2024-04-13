Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCI.B. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.