A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 3.3% Higher

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.37. 142,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 312,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $939.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

