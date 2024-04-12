Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Veritex worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.