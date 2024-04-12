Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Rises By 440.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 8,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,455. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

