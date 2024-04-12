Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,833. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

