Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Primoris Services worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 394,613 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

