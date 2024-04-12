Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. TTM Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of TTM Technologies worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 81,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

