Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,068 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,256.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

