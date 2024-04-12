Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.00

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €246.00 ($267.39) and last traded at €224.80 ($244.35), with a volume of 10360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €230.40 ($250.43).

Hypoport Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €167.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

