CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $464.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $464.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.40.

CACI International stock opened at $367.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.79. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $382.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

