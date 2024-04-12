TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $2,362,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $119.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.