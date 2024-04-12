Barclays Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $312.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $302.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.36.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $263.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

