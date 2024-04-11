Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,032 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.29% of Ambarella worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Ambarella Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

