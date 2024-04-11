Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 112 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,197. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

