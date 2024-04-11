Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,592 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

