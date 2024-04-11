Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.86, for a total transaction of $4,587,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $299.62 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.08.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,590.9% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

