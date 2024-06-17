Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 764 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

