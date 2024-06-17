The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of AZEK worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $6,196,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 884,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,838,000 after purchasing an additional 346,798 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

