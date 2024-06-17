Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 33 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $312.10 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,334 shares of company stock worth $18,525,914 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

