Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APLE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

