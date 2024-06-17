Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.96 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of GitLab worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,115,000 after buying an additional 530,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.51 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,717 shares of company stock worth $8,206,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.