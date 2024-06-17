Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377,631 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

