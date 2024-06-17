Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 184,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

