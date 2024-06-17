Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 42,743 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,743 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

