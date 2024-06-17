Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

