Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -467.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

