Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

