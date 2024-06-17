Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.50 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,650,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TNET opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.20. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

