Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.