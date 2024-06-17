SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $83,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $79.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

