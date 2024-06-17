Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $252.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.