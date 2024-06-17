Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $79,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $88,885,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 470,886 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,473,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.