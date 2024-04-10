Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 27.3%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 157,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 42,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

