Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Trading Up 8.9 %
OTCMKTS:BONXF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 201,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,551. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
