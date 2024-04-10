Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:BONXF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 201,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,551. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

