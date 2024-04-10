Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 945,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,699. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.